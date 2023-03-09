All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo resumes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply after Russian missile attack

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 14:53

Experts of the Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo resumed the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), interrupted by Russian missile attacks on 9 March.

Source: Ukrenergo

"The ZNPP switches from diesel generators to receiving energy for its own needs from the United energy system of Ukraine," it is stated in the company’s report.

Advertisement:

Background:

The ZNPP was completely cut off from the power grid due to a Russian missile attack which was launched on 8 March at night, threatening an accident with radioactive consequences for the entire world.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: