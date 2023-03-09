All Sections
Ukrenergo resumes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply after Russian missile attack

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 15:53

Experts of the Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo resumed the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), interrupted by Russian missile attacks on 9 March.

Source: Ukrenergo

"The ZNPP switches from diesel generators to receiving energy for its own needs from the United energy system of Ukraine," it is stated in the company’s report.

Background:

The ZNPP was completely cut off from the power grid due to a Russian missile attack which was launched on 8 March at night, threatening an accident with radioactive consequences for the entire world.

