Ukrenergo resumes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply after Russian missile attack

Experts of the Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo resumed the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), interrupted by Russian missile attacks on 9 March.

Source: Ukrenergo

"The ZNPP switches from diesel generators to receiving energy for its own needs from the United energy system of Ukraine," it is stated in the company’s report.

Background:

The ZNPP was completely cut off from the power grid due to a Russian missile attack which was launched on 8 March at night, threatening an accident with radioactive consequences for the entire world.

