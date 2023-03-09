All Sections
Zaporizhzhia NPP completely without power because of Russian attacks

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 07:49
Zaporizhzhia NPP completely without power because of Russian attacks

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been completely cut off from the power grid because of a Russian attack on the night of 8-9 March 2023, threatening an accident with radioactive consequences for the entire world. 

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear power company, on Telegram

Quote from Energoatom: "The last connection line of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Ukraine’s power system was disconnected on 9 March at 03:53 because of the Ruscists’ missile attacks.

At the moment, the plant is cut off the grid, and a blackout mode has been implemented for the sixth time during its occupation."

Details: Energoatom has pointed out that a cold shutdown mode has been enabled in the fifth and the sixth power units. 

18 diesel generators have been turned on to cover the plant’s power needs. However, they only have enough fuel for ten days’ operation. 

Quote from Energoatom: "If it is impossible to resume external power supply to the plant, an accident may occur here within this time with radiation consequences for the entire world."

Details: Energoatom has also reported that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their capacity because of the threat of missile attacks.

Due to the ZNPP being occupied and Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] representatives interfering with its work, the possibilities for the Ukrainian side to keep the plant functioning safely are considerably restricted.  

Energoatom has stressed that the international community has to make every effort to have the occupation forces withdrawn from the ZNPP premises and return it to full Ukrainian control. 

Energoatom has also highlighted that it is the only way of restoring the nuclear, radiation and physical security of this nuclear facility. 

