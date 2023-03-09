All Sections
Defenders don't let Russians surround Bakhmut, but situation is tough – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 16:29
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, says that the Defence Forces did not allow Russians to take the city into operational encirclement, but the situation remains complicated.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Defence is an organisation of actions built on strategy, discipline, and personnel trust. Its success depends on the intelligence and cunning of each commander. We must be able to predict the actions of the enemy, who has a numerical advantage.

The defence of Bakhmut continues for almost 10 months. The defence forces made several tactical actions, which did not allow the enemy to take the city into an operational encirclement by now. But the situation remains very difficult."

Details: The colonel-general emphasises that the Russian forces act according to their usual methods and do not count the dead. But the number of soldiers is not a decisive advantage or a factor in the victory.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine understand the tactical significance of Bakhmut for Russians and know its plans for action in other areas of the front.

At the same time, Syrskyi emphasises: the defence forces continue to protect the city, but the situation is dynamic.

Quote: "Here, every move and decision can radically change it. Every day has the highest value. I am proud of the staff. I appreciate the speed of thinking of the brigade commanders I am next to. Honour!"

Background: On the afternoon of 9 March, the press office of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoted Syrskyi about Bakhmut: "The relevance of continuing the defence of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is only increasing".

Advertisement: