Relevance of Bakhmut's defence only increases – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:01
Relevance of Bakhmut's defence only increases – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has stated that the relevance of continuing the defence of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is only increasing.

Source: Press office of the Ukrainian Ground Forces

Quote from Syrskyi: "Every day of the city's defence allows us to win time to prepare reserves and prepare for future offensive operations. At the same time, in their fight for this fortress, the enemy is losing the most prepared and capable part of their army – the Wagner [Group’s] assault units."

Details: The commander drew attention to the latest statements by the owner of the criminal Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who confirmed that the capture of the city would allow the occupiers to further attack with the use of army and landing units on combat equipment.

"This proves the significant role of Bakhmut in our group's general defence system. Thousands of enemies who died at the storming of the city are an explicit confirmation of that," Syrskyi emphasised.

He added that every day of stable resistance gives precious time to reduce the offensive capacities of the Russian invaders.

Background:

  • Western intelligence estimates Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to be 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), with about a third of them potentially dead.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that the capture of Bakhmut would open the way for Russia to reach other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, which is why Ukrainian troops continue to defend it.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that the Russian forces lack the mechanised forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut.
  • On 8 March 8, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut might be breached in the coming days, but this will not necessarily be a turning point in the war.

