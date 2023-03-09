All Sections
Lukashenko introduces death penalty for treason

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 9 March 2023, 18:03
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that provides for the death penalty for officials and soldiers who have committed "treason".

Source: Lukashenko-aligned Telegram channel Pul Pervogo

Details: Lukashenko signed the Law "On Amendments to the Codes with respect to Criminal Liability".

The law stipulates that criminal liability for treason committed by an official shall be extended to all persons holding public office.

The death penalty can now be applied as an exceptional measure for treason committed by an official or military serviceman.

Background: Belarus adopted a law on the death penalty for attempted acts of terrorism in spring 2022.

