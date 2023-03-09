President's Office on "terrorist act" in Transnistria: Kremlin creates fakes to attack Moldova

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, has said that Ukraine has no motives or intentions to commit a "terrorist attack" in Transnistria, and that the accusations of the occupiers are part of Russia's plan to attack Moldova.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Regarding the latest informational provocation by Russia called the ‘terrorist attack in Transnistria’: Ukraine has neither reasons nor intentions to commit any actions that can be qualified as a terrorist act. We do not need it because we have enough things to do on the battlefield, and any ‘terrorist attack' on any other territory will not give us extra advantages.

Not long ago, Russia stated that Ukraine was allegedly preparing an invasion of Transnistria. It turned out to be a fake. After that, Russia invested an enormous amount of money in order to start street riots in Chișinău. So far, it hasn’t succeeded. And here is a new concept: let's talk about ‘terrorist attacks’ in Transnistria."

Details: According to Podoliak, the Russian Federation is trying to attack Moldova. The first stage is pointing out Ukraine's alleged plans for "invasion" of Transnistria. The second is an attempt to organise a coup in Chișinău.

Thus, in his opinion, accusing Ukraine of preparing a "terrorist attack" in Transnistria is part of the third stage of the Russian Federation's plan.

"Everything is predictable, and everything is a lie," Podoliak added.

Background:

On March 9, the "ministry of state security" of unrecognised Transnistria claimed to have prevented a terrorist attack against its officials, allegedly on orders from Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has called a statement made by the so-called "ministry of state security" of unrecognised Transnistria about the alleged prevention of a terrorist attack against officials "on orders from the SSU" a Kremlin provocation.

