Russian forces keep trying to break through Ukrainian defence on Lyman front and capture Bakhmut

The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to capture Bakhmut, break through the defence on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, and conduct unsuccessful offensives towards the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts as of the evening of 9 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 March

Quote: "The enemy has never stopped trying to surround the city of Bakhmut, with further advance to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

They focus on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts."

Details: Russian troops continue reinforcing the border areas of Russia’s Kursk Oblast using engineering equipment.

On 8-9 March, the Russian army deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russian forces continue their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops never stopped their assault on Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks on areas in and around the settlements of Bakhmut and Ivanivske.

Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 UAV near Bakhmut. A Russian drone was conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian soldiers shot it down using a man-portable air defence system.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian forces are on the defensive. Areas in and around settlements near the contact line and the city of Kherson were attacked.

On 8-9 March, Ukrainian Air Force carried out seven strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Russian command post, six clusters of Russian military personnel, two logistics centres, three ammunition storage points, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft missile system at a firing position.

The Russian army launched 84 missiles of various types over the last day. Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 34 missiles, another eight could not reach their targets.

Russian invaders also carried out 12 airstrikes, in particular using eight Shahed-136 UAVs. Four of those were destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





