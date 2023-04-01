Russian forces hit Kharkiv Oblast, killing civilian

Russian invaders have attacked the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy continues to attack the settlements of [Kharkiv] Oblast.

A 43-year-old civilian man lost his life in Russian strikes on [the settlement of] Dvorichna today [1 April – ed.] at 12:00."

