All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Court hearing postponed due to abbot "not feeling well"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 15:57
Court hearing postponed due to abbot not feeling well

The court hearing involving Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid, Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves), has been postponed until Monday.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The court hearing has been postponed until Monday at 09:00.

Pavlo said that he was not feeling well "due to his blood sugar level".

Lebid is being defended by lawyer Mykyta Chekman.

Lebid and his defence lawyers also asked for a disk of recordings of the conversations so that they could listen to them, and requested that Klos and Romanchuk, the complainants, be summoned for questioning in court. Lebid said that the latter were representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and he had never talked to them. The court refused. They filed another objection to the judge, but this was rejected. It was then that Metropolitan Pavlo announced that he was not feeling well.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The court hearing took place after searches in Pavlo's home.
  • He is suspected of "infringing the equal rights of citizens based on their religious beliefs" and "glorifying participants in the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine".
  • The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.
  • Pavlo Lebid declared in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but made no mention of Russia as the perpetrator.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: