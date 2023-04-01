Court hearing postponed due to abbot "not feeling well"

The court hearing involving Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid, Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves), has been postponed until Monday.

Details: The court hearing has been postponed until Monday at 09:00.

Pavlo said that he was not feeling well "due to his blood sugar level".

Lebid is being defended by lawyer Mykyta Chekman.

Lebid and his defence lawyers also asked for a disk of recordings of the conversations so that they could listen to them, and requested that Klos and Romanchuk, the complainants, be summoned for questioning in court. Lebid said that the latter were representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and he had never talked to them. The court refused. They filed another objection to the judge, but this was rejected. It was then that Metropolitan Pavlo announced that he was not feeling well.

Background:

The court hearing took place after searches in Pavlo's home.

He is suspected of "infringing the equal rights of citizens based on their religious beliefs" and "glorifying participants in the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine".

The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.

Pavlo Lebid declared in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but made no mention of Russia as the perpetrator.

