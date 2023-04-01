All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Pious people call me from Moscow": Security Service of Ukraine discloses evidence on abbot of Kyiv monastery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 13:17
Pious people call me from Moscow: Security Service of Ukraine discloses evidence on abbot of Kyiv monastery

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says it has gathered substantiated evidence that Pavlo Lebid, the former Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves), was involved in inciting religious hatred and justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The SSU posted an excerpt from Pavlo’s phone conversations and sermons.

Advertisement:

The SSU has also released a video of Lebid being served with a notice of suspicion.

The investigators say they have established that in his public speeches, Lebid repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other denominations and attempted to create hostile attitudes towards them, and made statements justifying or denying the actions of the aggressor country. A forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed this.

Quote from SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk: "The law, and responsibility for breaking it, are the same for everyone, and the cassock is not necessarily a guarantee of pure intentions. Today, the enemy is trying to use the church to promote its propaganda and fracture Ukrainian society. But we will not give them a single chance [to do this]! The SSU systematically blocks all attempts by the Russian secret services to use their agents to harm the interests and security of Ukraine." 

Background: 

  • On 1 April, it became known that the Security Service was conducting searches at the home of Metropolitan Pavlo. He was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161 (infringement of the equal rights of citizens depending on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds) and Art. 436.2 (justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).
  • Lebid was taken to the court so that a restrictive measure could be selected. The churchman insisted that he "has never been on the side of aggression".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: