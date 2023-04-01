All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Metropolitan Pavlo says in courtroom he has "never supported aggression"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 13:03
Metropolitan Pavlo says in courtroom he has never supported aggression

Pavlo Lebid, the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) and abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves), has stated in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but did not mention Russia as the perpetrator.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Commenting on the suspicion with which he has been served by the SSU, Pavlo said that he was against aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote from Pavlo: "I didn't do anything to be accused of anything. This is a political matter.

I've never been on the side of aggression. I am against aggression. And now I am in Ukraine. This is my land," Pavlo said.

The Security Service has released an excerpt from Pavlo’s telephone calls and sermons.

More details: The SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office have disclosed details of the suspicion.

They found that in his public statements, Lebid had "repeatedly insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other denominations and attempted to generate hostile sentiments towards them, and also made statements that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor country".

 

A forensic linguistic examination confirmed this.

The Security Service of Ukraine also posted a clip from Pavlo’s phone conversations and sermons.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: