Ukraine's defence forces repel over 50 Russian assaults; most fierce fighting is taking place in 3 cities – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 50 Russian assaults on Saturday, 1 April, with the most fierce fighting still taking place in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 1 April 2023

Quote: "The enemy is focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of today, units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 50 enemy assaults. The most fierce fighting is still taking place in and around Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces carried out 2 missile strikes and 25 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket launchers (MLRS) to conduct 6 further attacks.

In the absence of battlefield successes, Russia continues to ruthlessly target civilians. On Saturday, 1 April, Russian forces carried out missile strikes on civilian facilities in Druzhkivka (Donetsk Oblast) and other locations; ballistic missiles were deployed in these attacks. Several civilians sustained injuries. There is a high likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Belarusian political leaders continue to support Russian military aggression against Ukraine, in particular by allowing Russian forces to use Belarusian territory and airspace.

Units of Russian forces are continuing to train on Belarusian military training grounds, but there is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units. Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Oleksandrivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Baranivka, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Kreminna and Verkhnokamianske and shelled Nevske, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to assault the city of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces are courageously holding the city. The Russians also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Dyliivka, New-York and Druzhkivka.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka, and shelled Avdiivka, Orlivka, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Herohiivka and Marinka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians deployed UAVs to adjust artillery fire, and shelled Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions. They shelled a number of frontline settlements, including Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast); Burlatske, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Kizomys and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted eight airstrikes on clusters of Russian forces. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!