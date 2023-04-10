Russians attack Sumy Oblast with mortars and grenade launchers

During the day, the Russians fired at 2 bordering hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration



Details: The attacks took place on the territory of Nova Sloboda and Bilopillia hromadas.

During the day, Russians fired mortars at the territory of Bilopillia hromada, with 10 strikes recorded.

The invaders fired at the Nova Sloboda hromada from an automatic grenade launcher, with 10 strikes recorded.

The Oblast Military Administration also reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian UAV, preliminary Zala 421-16e, over Sumy Oblast.

