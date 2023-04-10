All Sections
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary

European PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 20:47

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation on Monday about the situation at the front line and further assistance in the war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that he told Mitsotakis about the situation on the battlefield and current defence challenges for Ukraine. He added that the parties agreed to continue security cooperation.

In turn, according to a press release from the Greek Prime Minister's office, "the Prime Minister reiterated Greece's firm position in support of Ukraine and its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

Mitsotakis "emphasised that Greece will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary", recalling that Athens has provided humanitarian and defence support and joined sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Mitsotakis and Zelenskyy also exchanged Easter wishes.

It should be noted that the conversation between the two leaders took place a few days after Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov's visit to Greece, following which the Greek side announced the shipment of another batch of BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, 73-mm rockets, artillery ammunition, and rifles.

Last year, it was reported that Athens could transfer Greek S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine if the United States deployed its Patriot missile systems in Crete instead.

