Russians attack 5 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 00:14
Russian forces attacked five border-adjacent hromadas in Sumy Oblast during 10 April, with 188 strikes recorded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada using mortars deployed from the territory of the Russian Federation, delivering six strikes and damaging a power line.

Russian forces deployed automatic grenade launchers to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, with 10 strikes recorded.

Russian attackers dropped 34 mines and carried out 58 automatic grenade launcher attacks  on the Bilopillia hromada. 

The Russians deployed mortars to attack Shalyhyne hromada, with nine strikes recorded. 

Russian attackers also dropped a mine on the Myropillia hromada. 

