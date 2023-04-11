Ukraine plans to export more electricity to Europe than in 2022

Ukraine expects its electricity exports to be higher than last year's, but the export revenues alone will not be enough to restore the power system.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We hope to reach the export volumes that we had last year. We are planning and will continue negotiating to increase them because today, the reserve in the system allows us to do so," Halushchenko said.

Details: At the same time, the minister stressed that the priority is to meet domestic electricity needs, so exports may be suspended if the situation changes. "Of course, we cannot talk about exporting electricity if we do not ensure an adequate generation level," he added.

The revenues from electricity exports will help raise additional financial resources to restore energy facilities that were destroyed or damaged in Russian attacks. However, these funds will not be enough.

"Unfortunately, we do not see the opportunity to fully cover the relevant financial needs to restore the power system through exports by the next heating season. Several other solutions are currently being discussed. However, of course, the possibility of receiving funds from exports will make it possible to financially support our generating facilities and companies so they can have a reserve," explains Halushchenko.

There are also plans to increase cross-border traffic between Ukraine and Poland, which will increase exports.

Background:

Earlier on 7 April, Halushchenko signed an executive order allowing the resumption of electricity exports in the face of a surplus of generating capacity.

Reports suggested that due to the surplus capacity in the power system, Ukraine could receive about UAH 500 million [roughly US$13,200,000 – ed.] from electricity exports.

Ukraine suspended electricity exports after the first massive Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid on 10 October 2022.

In early March, Ukraine could reportedly resume electricity exports after the situation with electricity supply in Odesa Oblast improved.

