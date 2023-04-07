All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine resumes electricity exports

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 7 April 2023, 20:58

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, signed an executive document that allows the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity to begin.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Quote: "The Ukrainian energy system has been working for almost two months without consumer restrictions, with a reserve of power. We achieved this result thanks to the colossal work of energy workers, and our international partners, who helped restore the system.

The most challenging winter has passed. The next step is the opening of electricity export, which will attract additional financial resources for the reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged energy infrastructure," Halushchenko said.

Details: It is noted that the capacity for export allowed by the European network of transmission system operators ENTSO-E is 400 MW. However, the ministry explained that export volumes might fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions.

"The supply of electricity to our consumers is an absolute priority. Therefore, the export of electricity will work on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity and may be stopped in case of a change in the situation," the minister added.

According to him, the increase in generation and the opening of exports is the response of Ukrainian energy companies to Russian shelling and attempts to destroy the energy system.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ministry of Energy reminded that Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and EU countries from June to 11 October last year – during this period, 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours were sold. After the start of Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure, exports were stopped.

Reminder:

  • It was reported that thanks to the surplus capacity in the energy system, Ukraine could receive about UAH 500 million [US$13.5 million] from the export of electricity. However, such export has so far been stopped.
  • After the first large-scale Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system on 10 October, Ukraine stopped exporting electricity.
  • At the beginning of March, it was reported that Ukraine might resume electricity exports after improving the electricity supply situation in Odesa.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: