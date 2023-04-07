Ukraine resumes electricity exports

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, signed an executive document that allows the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity to begin.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Quote: "The Ukrainian energy system has been working for almost two months without consumer restrictions, with a reserve of power. We achieved this result thanks to the colossal work of energy workers, and our international partners, who helped restore the system.

The most challenging winter has passed. The next step is the opening of electricity export, which will attract additional financial resources for the reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged energy infrastructure," Halushchenko said.

Details: It is noted that the capacity for export allowed by the European network of transmission system operators ENTSO-E is 400 MW. However, the ministry explained that export volumes might fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions.

"The supply of electricity to our consumers is an absolute priority. Therefore, the export of electricity will work on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity and may be stopped in case of a change in the situation," the minister added.

According to him, the increase in generation and the opening of exports is the response of Ukrainian energy companies to Russian shelling and attempts to destroy the energy system.

The Ministry of Energy reminded that Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and EU countries from June to 11 October last year – during this period, 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours were sold. After the start of Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure, exports were stopped.

Reminder:

It was reported that thanks to the surplus capacity in the energy system, Ukraine could receive about UAH 500 million [US$13.5 million] from the export of electricity. However, such export has so far been stopped.

After the first large-scale Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system on 10 October, Ukraine stopped exporting electricity.

At the beginning of March, it was reported that Ukraine might resume electricity exports after improving the electricity supply situation in Odesa.

