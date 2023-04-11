All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack two cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast using guided missiles

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 13:20
Russians attack two cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast using guided missiles

On the morning of 11 April, Russian forces carried out an airstrike using guided missiles on the towns of Orikhiv and Huliapole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two guided missiles each were launched by the Russian Air Force at the civilian sector in Orikhiv and Huliapole, and they also attacked Stepnohirsk using artillery shells. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, also wrote about the air strike and posted a photo of the consequences of the strike.

 
Consequences of the Russian airstrike on Orikhiv

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: