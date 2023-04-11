Russians attack two cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast using guided missiles

On the morning of 11 April, Russian forces carried out an airstrike using guided missiles on the towns of Orikhiv and Huliapole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two guided missiles each were launched by the Russian Air Force at the civilian sector in Orikhiv and Huliapole, and they also attacked Stepnohirsk using artillery shells. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, also wrote about the air strike and posted a photo of the consequences of the strike.

Consequences of the Russian airstrike on Orikhiv

