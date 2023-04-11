Russian State Duma implements digital summons for military service and partially closes border for conscripts

The Russian State Duma supported the duplication of traditional summons for military service in a digital form in three readings at once.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The changes provide that summons can be sent to Russians in writing with a receipt, by registered mail with a return receipt, as well as digitally.

In the case of a digital summons, it will be considered delivered from the moment it is placed in the personal account.

People who received summons in any form, even electronic, will be prohibited from leaving Russia until their visit to a military commissariat.

In addition, Russians who did not come within 20 days of receiving the summons are banned from driving a car.

