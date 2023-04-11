All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian State Duma implements digital summons for military service and partially closes border for conscripts

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 16:02
Russian State Duma implements digital summons for military service and partially closes border for conscripts

The Russian State Duma supported the duplication of traditional summons for military service in a digital form in three readings at once.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The changes provide that summons can be sent to Russians in writing with a receipt, by registered mail with a return receipt, as well as digitally.

Advertisement:

In the case of a digital summons, it will be considered delivered from the moment it is placed in the personal account.

People who received summons in any form, even electronic, will be prohibited from leaving Russia until their visit to a military commissariat.

In addition, Russians who did not come within 20 days of receiving  the summons are banned from driving a car.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: