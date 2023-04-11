Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down 2 Russian Orlan drones and strike 2 electronic warfare stations – General Staff report

Over the course of Tuesday, 11 April, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled more than 50 Russian assaults, struck two Russian electronic warfare stations and shot down two Russian Orlan-10 drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 April

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force conducted 13 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, and shot down two Russian Orlan-10 drones.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian forces and two electronic warfare systems.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces carried out 1 missile strike and 10 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further 18 attacks.

Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 50 Russian assaults.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Bleshnia, Kamianska Sloboda and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne and Katerynivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Volokhivka, Okhrimivka, Cherniakiv, Komisarove, Budarky and Dovzhanka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Ridkodub, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Bilohorivka and Spirne, and shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, and are attempting to establish full control over the city of Bakhmut, where the fighting is fierce. The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bohdanivka.

Units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled around 20 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut front. Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka but were unsuccessful. The fiercest battles on these fronts are fought for the city of Marinka, where the Ukrainian forces repelled over 15 Russian assaults. Russian forces shelled Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations but shelled Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continued to carry out defensive operations. They shelled a number of frontline settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Novosilka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Dniprovske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to repurpose civilian hospitals in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as military hospitals. They set up military hospitals in the Novopskov primary care centre and in the Kriakivka first-aid and obstetric care facility, in Luhansk Oblast.

In Kriakivka, Russian occupation forces set up a number of tents to make more hospital beds available to their soldiers. All civilians have been banned from seeking medical care in the two Luhansk Oblast hospitals; only Russian military personnel are being treated there.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!