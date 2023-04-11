All Sections
Ukraine states that Russia brought grain deal to "critical situation"

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 20:25

Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine has reported a "critical situation" with the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by Russia.

Source: Vaskov, in an interview with The Guardian published on Tuesday, reports European Pravda

Details: As part of the grain deal, representatives of Russia, Türkiye and the UN inspect ships on their way to and from Ukrainian ports. A joint commission agrees on the names of the ships to be inspected.

On Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian official, no inspections took place.

The Ukrainian side submitted the names of three bulk carriers, as stipulated in the agreement. However, the Russians crossed out these names and submitted other vessels from the current queue of 50 vessels. As a result, not a single vessel could continue its journey, which meant a de facto blockade by Moscow.

"Today, we have a critical situation. The Russians have violated the conditions of the Black Sea grain initiative. They decided to unilaterally change the plans of Ukrainian ports. It’s unacceptable."

He added that if Russia continues the blockade, global food prices could rise by 15%. As a result, Ukrainian farmers will be forced to stockpile grain again, as they did last summer, and will face serious financial difficulties.

Vaskov emphasised that Kyiv urgently raised the issue of Russia's actions on Tuesday with the UN and Türkiye.

Background:

  • On 18 March, the Ukrainian government announced the extension of the grain initiative for 120 days. However, the Russian Federation later announced the extension of the grain deal for only 60 days and threatened a complete withdrawal from it if its ultimatum demands were not met.


