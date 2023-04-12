All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 90 strikes in a day

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 00:59
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 90 strikes in a day

Russian occupiers fired on nine locations in Sumy Oblast on 11 April, with 91 strikes and damage recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired on Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne and Esman hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In the Bilopillia hromada, a private non-residential building was damaged by a Russian mortar attack (nine strikes).

In the Nova Sloboda hromada, two private homes were damaged by mortar attacks (two strikes).

In the Khotin hromada, a warehouse belonging to a local agricultural business was damaged by Russian mortar attacks.

Despite the damage, there were no casualties in these attacks.

Advertisement: