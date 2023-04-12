Azov regiment Special Operation Forces brigade recruits new people

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was formed from the special operations forces of the Azov regiment, is now recruiting.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "We are announcing recruitment for the Third Assault Brigade.

We crushed the Russian troops in Kyiv Oblast and landed in surrounded Mariupol, stormed the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia, marched victoriously into Kherson and held the defence of Bakhmut.

Our commanders are Azov veterans. Our fighters are experienced and professional soldiers. You will learn about and be able to do everything you need to and even more."

Background:

In January 2023, the Special Operations Forces of the Azov regiment became the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade as part of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are already fighting on the Bakhmut front in Donetsk Oblast.

In February 2023, Azov, the Separate Special Operations Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, was expanded into a brigade, and it is calling for recruits as part of the Offensive Guard initiative.

