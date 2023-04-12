All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bring conscripts to Skadovsk and settle them in educational institutions

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 19:56

Units of the Russian invaders, consisting of conscripts, have arrived in the occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast; they are accommodated in educational institutions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook,  information as of 18:00 on 12 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to use the educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes, setting up their military facilities in them and hiding behind a ‘human shield’, including students and teaching staff.

Thus, units of the Russian occupation troops, consisting of conscripts, have arrived in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, during the last few days. The personnel are placed in the educational institutions buildings. At the same time, the occupiers force the teaching staff to continue the educational process with the compulsory attendance of children.

At the same time, a humanitarian crisis is looming in Skadovsk, temporarily occupied by Russia, due to an increasing shortage of medicines. The so-called Russian occupying ‘authorities’ significantly limited the supply of all types of medicines to pharmacies."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: