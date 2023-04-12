Russians bring conscripts to Skadovsk and settle them in educational institutions

Units of the Russian invaders, consisting of conscripts, have arrived in the occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast; they are accommodated in educational institutions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to use the educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes, setting up their military facilities in them and hiding behind a ‘human shield’, including students and teaching staff.

Thus, units of the Russian occupation troops, consisting of conscripts, have arrived in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, during the last few days. The personnel are placed in the educational institutions buildings. At the same time, the occupiers force the teaching staff to continue the educational process with the compulsory attendance of children.

At the same time, a humanitarian crisis is looming in Skadovsk, temporarily occupied by Russia, due to an increasing shortage of medicines. The so-called Russian occupying ‘authorities’ significantly limited the supply of all types of medicines to pharmacies."

