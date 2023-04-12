All Sections
Russians not to celebrate Victory Day in Kherson Oblast

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 21:55
Russians not to celebrate Victory Day in Kherson Oblast

Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed puppet governor of Kherson Oblast, said that mass events on 9 May [Victory Day - ed.] will not be held there.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo, on the air of the local TV channel Tavria, quoted by the Russian Interfax

Quote: "This year, taking into account the fact that we are under the conditions of the martial law decree, mass events, from an organisational point of view, will not be held for the purpose of additional security. We believe that today it is not entirely appropriate and dangerous."

Details: At the same time, Saldo said that residents of the occupied part of the oblast will go to the memorial sites on their own initiative on Victory Day. Allegedly, that is why memorials and monuments in the territory of the oblast are now "being put in order".

Advertisement: