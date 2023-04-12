All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians not to celebrate Victory Day in Kherson Oblast

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 21:55
Russians not to celebrate Victory Day in Kherson Oblast

Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed puppet governor of Kherson Oblast, said that mass events on 9 May [Victory Day - ed.] will not be held there.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo, on the air of the local TV channel Tavria, quoted by the Russian Interfax

Quote: "This year, taking into account the fact that we are under the conditions of the martial law decree, mass events, from an organisational point of view, will not be held for the purpose of additional security. We believe that today it is not entirely appropriate and dangerous."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Saldo said that residents of the occupied part of the oblast will go to the memorial sites on their own initiative on Victory Day. Allegedly, that is why memorials and monuments in the territory of the oblast are now "being put in order".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: