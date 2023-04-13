All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Hague court orders Russia to pay US$5 billion in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 13 April 2023, 11:22

Russia to pay US$5 billion in compensation for losses and lost property suffered by Naftogaz [the largest national oil and gas company of Ukraine – ed.] in Crimea since 2014.

Source: Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov on Facebook

Details: Chernyshov said that this refers to compensation for assets aimed at developing gas fields and other strategically important infrastructure, which "became one of the main targets of the aggressor during the occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula nine years ago".

"I believe that this is not the last decision that will be made in The Hague in favour of our country," Chernyshov wrote.

As Naftogaz’s press service states, Russia must now comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law.

Quote: "The arbitration tribunal has confirmed that Russia must fully compensate Naftogaz for the losses caused by Russia's illegal seizure of Naftogaz Group's assets in Crimea.

Arbitration awards may be enforced through an enforcement mechanism. Therefore, if Russia refuses to voluntarily comply with the court's decision, in accordance with the New York Convention of 1958, Naftogaz has the right to start the process of recognising and enforcing the decision in those states where the Russian Federation's assets are located," the company explained.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: