French Embassy in Moscow receives parcel containing bones

Staff at the French Embassy in the Russian capital have received a package containing bones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The parcel allegedly arrived at the French diplomatic mission on Wednesday, 12 April.

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that these are animal bones. The parcel was packed in a bag," the TASS agency's source said.

Details: The source states that police officers were summoned to the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated, and the sender is being identified.

Background: In December 2022, Ukrainian embassies in 12 countries, including Spain, received threatening letters, which the Foreign Ministry called a "well-planned terror campaign".

In January, a man suspected of sending letters containing explosives to the Ukrainian Embassy was detained in Spain.

