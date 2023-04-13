All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French Embassy in Moscow receives parcel containing bones

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:07

Staff at the French Embassy in the Russian capital have received a package containing bones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The parcel allegedly arrived at the French diplomatic mission on Wednesday, 12 April.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that these are animal bones. The parcel was packed in a bag," the TASS agency's source said.

Details: The source states that police officers were summoned to the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated, and the sender is being identified.

Background: In December 2022, Ukrainian embassies in 12 countries, including Spain, received threatening letters, which the Foreign Ministry called a "well-planned terror campaign".

In January, a man suspected of sending letters containing explosives to the Ukrainian Embassy was detained in Spain.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: