All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French Embassy in Moscow receives parcel containing bones

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:07

Staff at the French Embassy in the Russian capital have received a package containing bones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The parcel allegedly arrived at the French diplomatic mission on Wednesday, 12 April.

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that these are animal bones. The parcel was packed in a bag," the TASS agency's source said.

Details: The source states that police officers were summoned to the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated, and the sender is being identified.

Background: In December 2022, Ukrainian embassies in 12 countries, including Spain, received threatening letters, which the Foreign Ministry called a "well-planned terror campaign".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In January, a man suspected of sending letters containing explosives to the Ukrainian Embassy was detained in Spain.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: