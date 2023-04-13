Kremlin responds to The Hague court ruling on Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

Russia will analyse the decision of the Arbitral Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ordered it to pay US$5 billion in compensation for losses and lost property of Naftogaz [the largest national oil and gas company of Ukraine – ed.] in Crimea since 2014.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, during a briefing

Quote: "This lawsuit has taken place. The decision is new. It needs to be analysed. Our experts who are involved in defence of Russia's rights, in this case, will analyse and decide on further actions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Background: The Arbitral Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered Russia to pay US$5 billion in compensation for losses and lost property of Naftogaz in Crimea since 2014.

