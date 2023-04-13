All Sections
EU imposes sanctions on Wagner military company and part of its founder's media empire

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:32
EU imposes sanctions on Wagner military company and part of its founder's media empire

The European Union has added Wagner private military company and the Russian media organisation FAN, linked to Kremlin oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, to the sanctions list.

Source: Official Journal of the European Union

As stated in the EU’s decision, the Wagner Group spearheaded the attacks against the Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in January 2023 and is actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "The Wagner Group is therefore responsible for supporting materially actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

RIA FAN is part of the Patriot Media Group, a Russian media organisation whose Board of Trustees is headed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

As stated, RIA FAN is involved in pro-government propaganda and disinformation on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. RIA FAN refers to the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine as a mission to stop "Ukrainian Nazis" and promotes actions undertaken by the Wagner Group.

"RIA FAN is therefore supporting materially actions and policies which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the EU states.

Background: In October 2020, the European Union introduced sanctions against Yevgeny Prigozhin in connection with his financing of the activities of Wagner private military company in Libya. In April 2022, new sanctions against Prigozhin were introduced because of the aggressive war in Ukraine.

Advertisement: