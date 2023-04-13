All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU imposes sanctions on Wagner military company and part of its founder's media empire

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:32
EU imposes sanctions on Wagner military company and part of its founder's media empire

The European Union has added Wagner private military company and the Russian media organisation FAN, linked to Kremlin oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, to the sanctions list.

Source: Official Journal of the European Union

As stated in the EU’s decision, the Wagner Group spearheaded the attacks against the Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in January 2023 and is actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Wagner Group is therefore responsible for supporting materially actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

RIA FAN is part of the Patriot Media Group, a Russian media organisation whose Board of Trustees is headed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

As stated, RIA FAN is involved in pro-government propaganda and disinformation on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. RIA FAN refers to the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine as a mission to stop "Ukrainian Nazis" and promotes actions undertaken by the Wagner Group.

"RIA FAN is therefore supporting materially actions and policies which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the EU states.

Background: In October 2020, the European Union introduced sanctions against Yevgeny Prigozhin in connection with his financing of the activities of Wagner private military company in Libya. In April 2022, new sanctions against Prigozhin were introduced because of the aggressive war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: