All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Buffett Foundation to help with mine clearance in Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 13 April 2023, 17:35

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the Buffett Foundation have agreed to cooperate on humanitarian mine clearance, including the purchase of a mine clearance machine.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Economy, following the meeting between First Vice Prime Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and billionaire Howard Buffett 

Details: The ministry has said it had agreed to have Howard Buffett's team participate in a long-term humanitarian landmine clearance project.

"The Buffett Foundation has experience in this, as it has been running similar projects in Colombia for many years. He also promised that he would systematically help Ukrainian agricultural businesses get rid of the consequences of Russian aggression," Svyrydenko said.

As part of the cooperation, Buffett promised to purchase mine clearance vehicles and use special demining drones. According to Svyrydenko, the government is currently developing a methodology and scaling up the use of drones to carry out mine clearance faster.

In addition, she said, Buffett will "use his contacts and capabilities" to invite investors to participate in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In June of last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Howard Buffett, a businessman and philanthropist, and invited him to a number of projects for the recovery of Ukraine, including the restoration of irrigation systems in Odesa Oblast, support for refugees, mine clearance and school meal reform.

Ukraine needs US$37.4 billion to carry out humanitarian mine clearance, of which more than US$397 million is needed this year alone.

As a result of hostilities, more than 5 million hectares, or 50,000 square kilometres, of agricultural land are now unusable due to mining, contamination with explosive remnants or ongoing fighting.

Previously, the government approved an action plan for mine clearance of agricultural land for the sowing campaign and identified priority areas for this. First and foremost, mine clearance efforts will be focused on low-contaminated land with perennial plantations or land planned for sowing vegetable and melon crops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: