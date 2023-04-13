All Sections
"Barbaric act": Moldova's Foreign Ministry reacts to video of execution of Ukrainian PoW

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 18:23
Barbaric act: Moldova's Foreign Ministry reacts to video of execution of Ukrainian PoW

On Thursday, 13 April 2023, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians, a video of which has been going viral on social media for a few days.

Source: Moldova’s Foreign Ministry, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The recently posted video of the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military has shocked everyone. We strongly condemn this barbaric act, which is yet another serious violation of international humanitarian law."

Details: The ministry has stressed the need to investigate all the atrocities committed by Russia against Ukraine and bring the criminals to justice.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, supporting the initiative to establish a special tribunal for crimes of aggression against Ukraine," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova added.

Background: Since Tuesday, a video of the Russian military supposedly beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war has been circulated on Russian Telegram channels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to pay attention to the video, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared Russia to ISIS and urged the UN to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council.

The European Commission stressed that the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, if it is proved to be real, once again shows the Russian Federation's contempt for international law and that those involved in it should not go unpunished.

Advertisement: