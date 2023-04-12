All Sections
Head cut off with a knife: Russian soldiers brutally murder Ukrainian prisoner of war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 04:48
Russian occupiers have brutally murdered a captured Ukrainian serviceman and recorded it on video, and the President's Office has reacted to the shocking footage posted on the Internet.

Source: Russian pro-war channels on social media

Details: A video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was shared on social media on the evening of 11 April. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.

The prisoner was in shock and shouted that he was in pain. The occupiers comment on the execution with the words "Get working, brothers", "Break his spine, f**k, have you never cut off a head?"

The Russians show the severed head to the camera and say that it should be sent to the tortured soldier’s commander.

The face of the occupier who conducted the execution is covered by a mask in the video. The recording shows a Russian soldier showing off the body armour of the executed Ukrainian prisoner to the camera at the scene of the shocking murder.

Green leaves can also be seen in the video, which could probably indicate that the recording was made last year.

скрин с видео
Screenshot from video

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, reacted to the posting of the shocking footage.

"There will be a response to and accountability for everything," Yermak said on Telegram.

Background: 

  • Russian invaders shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said "Glory to Ukraine".
  • Last July, a video showing a Russian soldier torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war by castrating him with a clerical knife appeared online. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] Commissioner for Human Rights, said he was preparing a report to the UN, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the International Red Cross regarding the released video of torture by Russians of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

