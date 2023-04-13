All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


How Moskva cruiser was destroyed: video of launch of Neptune missiles posted

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 April 2023, 21:32
How Moskva cruiser was destroyed: video of launch of Neptune missiles posted

Journalist Yurii Butusov has posted a video of the launch of two RK-360 Neptune missiles [subsonic anti-ship cruise missile – ed.] of the Armed Forces at the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: Butusov on Facebook

Quote from Butusov: "Historical video of the greatest naval victory after the Second World War, which we received from sources close to the Luch Design Bureau. Exactly one year ago, on 13 April 2022, at 14:10, a crew of the RK-360 Neptune anti-ship missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two missiles at the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: As stated in the UP material "Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet", on 13 April, the Russian cruiser unexpectedly sailed into the destruction zone of Ukrainian missiles itself . As soon as it was detected, two Neptunes were launched at approximately 16:00, which flew one after another towards the Moskva.

One of the security officials texted UP journalists that night: "The Moskva is done".

Read more: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: