How Moskva cruiser was destroyed: video of launch of Neptune missiles posted

Journalist Yurii Butusov has posted a video of the launch of two RK-360 Neptune missiles [subsonic anti-ship cruise missile – ed.] of the Armed Forces at the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: Butusov on Facebook

Quote from Butusov: "Historical video of the greatest naval victory after the Second World War, which we received from sources close to the Luch Design Bureau. Exactly one year ago, on 13 April 2022, at 14:10, a crew of the RK-360 Neptune anti-ship missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two missiles at the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation."

Details: As stated in the UP material "Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet", on 13 April, the Russian cruiser unexpectedly sailed into the destruction zone of Ukrainian missiles itself . As soon as it was detected, two Neptunes were launched at approximately 16:00, which flew one after another towards the Moskva.

One of the security officials texted UP journalists that night: "The Moskva is done".

Read more: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet

