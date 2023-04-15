All Sections
Group on creating special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression now includes 34 countries

European PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 11:32
Group on creating special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression now includes 34 countries

The number of member countries of the group working on creating a special tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression has increased to 34.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda. 

Kuleba said that another country has joined the group – Costa Rica. 

"During our telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Arnoldo Tinoco informed me that Costa Rica has decided to join the Core Group for a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, increasing the total number of countries to 34," Dmytro Kuleba said.

The decision on what exactly the tribunal on the Russian crime of aggression would look like has not yet been made, with three different options under consideration.

Read more about this topic in an interview with Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-large at the Foreign Ministry, Ukraine’s chief representative on issues related to the international legal prosecution of the Russian Federation: "Putin Tribunal" to Indict about 20 Russians: Interview with Ukraine's Envoy for War Trials

