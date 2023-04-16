All Sections
4 more people sought under rubble in Sloviansk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 09:20
As of the morning of 16 April, four people may still be trapped under the rubble in Sloviansk, which Russia attacked on 14 April.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Emergency and rescue operations are underway at the site of a five-storey building destroyed by shelling.

According to the National Police, four more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers have said that two people have been rescued and the bodies of six people have been retrieved from the rubble of the destroyed five-storey building.

In total, 11 people have been killed and 22 injured as a result of the massive Russian attack.

Background:

  • The Russians struck Sloviansk at around 16:00 on 14 April, firing at least seven missiles at the city.
  • Damage was done to five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, businesses and 12 cars.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which caused deaths and injuries.

