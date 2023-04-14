All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on attacks in Sloviansk: The evil state demonstrates its essence

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:37
Zelenskyy on attacks in Sloviansk: The evil state demonstrates its essence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The invaders brutally shelled the city. Residential buildings were hit. Unfortunately, wounded and dead are reported."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, the evil state once again demonstrates its essence by killing people, destroying and wiping out all living things in broad daylight.

Quote: "There will be fair accountability for every manifestation of terrorism. We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished either,"  the president emphasised.

Earlier: On April 14, Russian invaders attacked the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast; one person was killed, six were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: