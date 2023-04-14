Zelenskyy on attacks in Sloviansk: The evil state demonstrates its essence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The invaders brutally shelled the city. Residential buildings were hit. Unfortunately, wounded and dead are reported."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, the evil state once again demonstrates its essence by killing people, destroying and wiping out all living things in broad daylight.

Quote: "There will be fair accountability for every manifestation of terrorism. We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished either," the president emphasised.

Earlier: On April 14, Russian invaders attacked the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast; one person was killed, six were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!