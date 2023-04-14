All Sections
Number of victims in Sloviansk rises to 8; more people possibly trapped under rubble

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:56
The number of deaths in the Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to 8, with 21 people injured, and more people being searched for under the rubble.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Eight dead and 21 wounded – these are the operational data on the attack on Sloviansk as of 21:00.

The Russians fired at least seven missiles (according to preliminary information, S-300s) into the city, six of them hit the residential sector, and another hit a landscape garden.

Among the dead is a two-year-old child who, unfortunately, could not be saved after being pulled out from under the rubble. Another five people are probably under the rubble of the destroyed building."

Details: Another child, a 14-year-old girl, has been saved. 

Kyrylenko said that bomb disposal experts, paramedics, rescue workers, and the police are working at the scene..

Around 16:00 on 14 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on Sloviansk.

 

Five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, an economic centre and 12 cars were damaged.

Kirylenko added that the exact consequences of the strike will be known later.

 
 

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attack on a residential area in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which resulted in casualties.

