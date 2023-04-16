All Sections
Zelenskyy extends Easter greetings to Ukrainians from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 11:11
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded an Easter address to Ukrainians from the premises of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We celebrate Easter today with unwavering faith in our victory.

We have come a long way. Perhaps the hardest of the peaks is ahead. We will overcome it. And together we will meet our dawn when the sun rises over our entire country. This is a blue and yellow flag. It will certainly rise all over our God-given land and all the territories temporarily occupied by the devils.

The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east and the sun will shine in Crimea. An orange sun in a peaceful blue sky, and this is the light of justice."

Advertisement: