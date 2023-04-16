All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy extends Easter greetings to Ukrainians from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 11:11
Zelenskyy extends Easter greetings to Ukrainians from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded an Easter address to Ukrainians from the premises of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We celebrate Easter today with unwavering faith in our victory.

Advertisement:

We have come a long way. Perhaps the hardest of the peaks is ahead. We will overcome it. And together we will meet our dawn when the sun rises over our entire country. This is a blue and yellow flag. It will certainly rise all over our God-given land and all the territories temporarily occupied by the devils.

The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east and the sun will shine in Crimea. An orange sun in a peaceful blue sky, and this is the light of justice."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: