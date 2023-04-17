All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian artist Maidukov declines prize shared with Russian woman

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 11:50

Mariia Kabatsii, staff writer at Ukrainska Pravda.Kultura, 17 April 2023

Ukrainian illustrator Serhii Maidukov, who collaborates with such publications as The New Yorker, The Guardian and Die Zeit and who recently created an updated logo for Ukrainian Pravda, refused to personally receive the Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize for 2023 due to the fact that it was also decided to award it to Russian writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya.

Source: Maidukov in a letter to the prize committee, as reported by Chytomo 

Quote: "It was a surprise to me that I was chosen; I received a letter about a month ago. At first, I said that I would come another time, but in further correspondence I wrote that I would not come at all. I want to put most of the money in Monobank [Ukrainian online bank – ed.], where I am saving up for a vehicle for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the artist said.

 
Serhii Maidukov refused the prize that was to be presented to him together with a Russian writer.
Photo: Serhii Sarakhanov

Ukrainian Maidukov was supposed to receive the Remarque Peace Prize, which is a special prize awarded by the German city of Osnabrück. Ulitskaya was recognised as the winner of the prize in 2023, and is due to receive the award on 22 June, on the day of the 125th anniversary of the birth of one of Germany’s most famous writers.

Susanne Menzel-Riedl, the head of the jury for the prize, said that this year's prize should be interpreted as a sign of hope for reconciliation: "The language of humanity, which also unites the people of warring states, should have the last word. The violence of war must not silence the language of literature and art."

"That is why we were hoping to invite a writer from Russia and an artist from Ukraine to Osnabrück to honour them with the Remarque Peace Prize and the special prize," added Katharina Pötter, vice chair of the jury.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Serhii Maidukov's work
Photo: Serhii Maidukov / Facebook
 
Serhii Maidukov's work
Photo: Serhii Maidukov / Facebook
 
Serhii Maidukov's work
Photo: Serhii Maidukov / Facebook 

The Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize is awarded by the German city of Osnabrück, where the famous writer was born. The prize has been presented every two years since 1991. In 2023, the prize will be awarded for the sixteenth time. Previous winners of the Remarque Prize have included Svetlana Alexievich, Ali Ahmad Said Esber, Lev Kopelev and others. In 2005, Yurii Andrukhovych received the special prize.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: