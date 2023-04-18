All Sections
Results of inspection of classified documents leak will be ready in 45 days – Pentagon

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 06:04
Results of inspection of classified documents leak will be ready in 45 days – Pentagon

The US Department of Defense said on Monday, 17 April that it would have findings on the network leak of classified documents within 45 days.

Source: US Department of Defense, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary,

Details: Singh said that Pentagon officials "continue to convene daily meetings to examine the scope and scale of this disclosure, as well as ensure that appropriate mitigation measures are being taken."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed a comprehensive review of US Department of Defense security, programmes, and procedures in the matter of classified documents.

Singh stated that within 45 days, Austin will be provided with initial findings and recommendations to improve the department's policies and procedures related to the protection of classified information. 

Background:

Advertisement: