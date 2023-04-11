US data leak: UK states "serious level of inaccuracy" of this information

The Ministry of Defense of the UK has reported a "serious level of inaccuracy" in allegedly secret US documents that leaked online, including those related to the war in Ukraine.

Source: This is stated in the statement of the UK Ministry of Defense, published on Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Quote: "The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy. Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation," the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice opened an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents that were published on social networks in recent weeks.

This became known after new documents appeared on Friday 7 April, covering a wide range of issues: from US support for Ukraine to information about key allies of the United States.

The US State Department claims that the incident with the publication of secret documents of the US Department of Defence will not affect the support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!