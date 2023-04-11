All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US data leak: UK states "serious level of inaccuracy" of this information

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:37
US data leak: UK states serious level of inaccuracy of this information

The Ministry of Defense of the UK has reported a "serious level of inaccuracy" in allegedly secret US documents that leaked online, including those related to the war in Ukraine.

Source: This is stated in the statement of the UK Ministry of Defense, published on Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Quote: "The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy. Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation," the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice opened an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents that were published on social networks in recent weeks.

This became known after new documents appeared on Friday 7 April, covering a wide range of issues: from US support for Ukraine to information about key allies of the United States.

The US State Department claims that the incident with the publication of secret documents of the US Department of Defence will not affect the support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: