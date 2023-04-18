Countries that support Russia's war against Ukraine will "face severe costs" – G7

Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries said on Tuesday that countries that materially support Russia's war against Ukraine will "face severe costs".

Source: G7 Foreign Ministers Communiqué

Details: Following two days of talks in Japan, G7 Foreign Ministers promised that the third parties helping Russia to evade and undermine sanctions and supplying weapons to Russia will face consequences.

Advertisement:

"We reiterate our call on third parties to cease assistance to Russia’s war, or face severe costs. We will reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia and continue to take actions against those who materially support Russia’s war against Ukraine," the communiqué reads.

It goes on to say that Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" and its promise to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus are "unacceptable".

Background:

The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan and France have formed an alliance, aimed at squeezing Russia out of the international nuclear energy market, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to implement his plans in Ukraine through exhaustion and war fatigue.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!