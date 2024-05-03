Ukrainian activist Dmytro Lysenko killed in combat zone

Dmytro Lysenko, activist and leader of the Solidarna Molod public organisation [an official youth organisation of the European Solidarity political party – ed.], was killed in action on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Petro Poroshenko, the fifth Ukrainian president and the leader of the European Solidarity political party; MP Iryna Herashchenko

Quote from Poroshenko: "Dmytro was a person whom many people associated with the future of Donetsk Oblast, its rebuilding and development. A person who is the symbol of a new generation of young residents of Donetsk Oblast: patriotic, courageous, intelligent, open to the world."

Details: Poroshenko added that Dmytro joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was part of the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade and had been injured in combat. He is survived by his wife and his little daughter.

