Ukrainian activist Dmytro Lysenko killed in combat zone

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 3 May 2024, 20:33
Ukrainian activist Dmytro Lysenko killed in combat zone
Dmytro Lysenko. Photo: Petro Poroshenko on Facebook

Dmytro Lysenko, activist and leader of the Solidarna Molod public organisation [an official youth organisation of the European Solidarity political party – ed.], was killed in action on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Petro Poroshenko, the fifth Ukrainian president and the leader of the European Solidarity political party; MP Iryna Herashchenko

Quote from Poroshenko: "Dmytro was a person whom many people associated with the future of Donetsk Oblast, its rebuilding and development. A person who is the symbol of a new generation of young residents of Donetsk Oblast: patriotic, courageous, intelligent, open to the world."

Details: Poroshenko added that Dmytro joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was part of the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade and had been injured in combat. He is survived by his wife and his little daughter.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
