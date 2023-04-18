All Sections
Fighting for Bakhmut ongoing, situation under control – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 09:28
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the situation in Bakhmut is currently under control, although Russian forces are turning the city into ruins.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The Bakhmut front remains the epicentre of the fighting. The enemy is concentrating most of its efforts there and is determined to take control of the city at any cost.

The enemy is currently increasing activity from heavy artillery and the number of airstrikes, turning the city into ruins.

At the same time, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy and significantly slowing down its offensive.

The battle for Bakhmut is ongoing. The situation is currently under control."

Details: Syrskyi said that the invaders are conducting offensive operations on several fronts simultaneously, but to no avail in most of them.

In particular, Russian troops attempted to conduct offensive operations on the Kupiansk front, but thanks to Ukrainian artillery, "enemy units fled before they even reached the point of attack".

The occupiers' actions were also unsuccessful on the Lyman front.

