Security Service of Ukraine informs of suspicion Russian-appointed "director" of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 15:43

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence and informed of suspicion the Russian-appointed "director" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who is directly responsible for disconnecting the station from the Ukrainian energy grid.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine. 

As the result of investigative actions, Oleg Romanenko, Russia-appointed "director" of the ZNPP was informed of suspicion. Prior to this, the Russian was the head engineer of the Balakovo Nuclear Power Plant in Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation.

After the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured [by the occupiers – ed.], Romanenko became the "director" of the "Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Operational Organisation", which is a part of the Russian Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.]. 

The investigators have determined that from 11 March till November 2022 Romanenko has followed Moscow’s instruction to disconnect the nuclear station from the Ukrainian energy grid.

From then on he has organised the station in a manner to serve the best interests of the invaders, bullying the workers of the station to support the occupiers and cooperate with them. In case of refusal he threatened the workers with dismissal and persecution from the Russian law enforcement.

Romanenko was informed of suspicion under articles of the Criminal Code on violation of laws and customs of war and high treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment.

Background:

  • The Russians occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP on 4 March, since then the invaders have regularly carried out shelling in the vicinity of the station, threatening Ukraine with a nuclear disaster.
  • Last year, the Russian state corporation Rosatom created Zaporizhzhia NPP Operational Organisation joint-stock company with registration in Moscow, which aims to manage the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) abandoned the idea of creating a demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

