Fierce fighting near Bakhmut continues, Russian attacks stop near Avdiivka – General Staff report

On the Bakhmut front, Russians continue to conduct their offensive operations, and heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of 5 settlements, but with no success.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 April



Quote: "The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression at the cost of heavy losses. They are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the past day, about 30 enemy attacks were repelled on these fronts. The most fierce fighting is taking place near Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: The Russians continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front.

Fierce fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and New York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske came under occupiers’ fire.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be stationed on the territory of Belarus.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces tried to improve the tactical situation, conducting unsuccessful offensive operations near the village of Dibrova. The settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, over the course of the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Shakhtarske, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.



Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Stepove and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson; civilian casualties have occurred.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Kamianka, Ridkodub, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast.



During the day, Russian forces launched 4 missile and 44 air strikes, carried out about 20 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements; civilians were injured in these attacks.

The probability of missile and air strikes all over Ukraine remains quite high.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 3 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 2 clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station and another important military facility of the occupiers.

