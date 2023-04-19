All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Authorities of Russian Bryansk Oblast report drone attack on military enlistment office

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 00:47
Authorities of Russian Bryansk Oblast report drone attack on military enlistment office

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have allegedly attacked the military enlistment office in the municipal district of Novozybkov with a drone.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the military enlistment office in Novozybkov municipal district using a drone.

Advertisement:

There were no casualties, the glass in the building was partially broken. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: