Authorities of Russian Bryansk Oblast report drone attack on military enlistment office

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have allegedly attacked the military enlistment office in the municipal district of Novozybkov with a drone.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the military enlistment office in Novozybkov municipal district using a drone.

There were no casualties, the glass in the building was partially broken. Emergency services are working at the scene."

