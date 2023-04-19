UK: Russian hackers threaten critical infrastructure, immediate action required

Russia-aligned hackers are seeking to disrupt or destroy the UK’s critical infrastructure.

Source: UK Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden will tell attendees at the CyberUK conference in Belfast during a speech, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the BBC

The BBC’s report states that the groups have started to focus on the UK in recent months, Oliver Dowden will say in a speech. He will unveil new measures to support businesses "on the front line of our cyber defences".

Dowden will also announce plans to set cyber resilience targets that critical sectors have to meet within two years and to bring private sector businesses working on critical infrastructure into the scope of resilience regulations.

Quote: "These are the companies in charge of keeping our country running. Of keeping the lights on... Our shared prosperity depends on them taking their own security seriously," he will say.

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will issue an official threat alert to critical businesses.

The BBC’s report states that officials are recommending that organisations, such as those behind the UK's energy and water supplies, "act now" to protect themselves against the emerging cyber threat.

The NCSC, part of UK cyber and intelligence agency GCHQ, will say the hacking groups, which are often sympathetic to Russia's invasion in Ukraine, are ideologically-motivated.

The alert will warn that the groups are less predictable because they are "not subject to formal state control".

Quote: "Some have stated a desire to achieve a more disruptive and destructive impact against western critical national infrastructure, including in the UK. We expect these groups to look for opportunities to create such an impact, particularly if systems are poorly protected," the NCSC will say.

Background: In January, the Royal Mail, the country's largest postal service, was attacked by a ransomware virus developed and used by Russia-linked hackers.

In February, the UK, in coordination with the United States, introduced sanctions against seven Russian cybercriminals.

