All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Warehouse of more than 4,000 square metres burning in Russia

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 14:37
Warehouse of more than 4,000 square metres burning in Russia

In the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk of the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, a warehouse burns on an area of more than 4,000 square metres.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; local publication NN

Details: The fire occurred on the territory of the enterprise for the production of plastics and synthetic resins.

Advertisement:

A source in emergency services told the local publication that a brick warehouse caught fire there; it is rapidly spreading, and 4,500 square metres are in flames.

According to the source, there are combustible materials that are difficult to extinguish inside the building, as during their combustion, they emit toxic substances. In addition, there is also querosine on the premises. 

Fire engulfed a warehouse on the Avtozavodsk highway in Dzerzhinsk. There is a research and production company Astat, which produces resins, glue and solvents.

The Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation says there is a threat that the fire will spread to neighbouring buildings.

There is no information about casualties yet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: