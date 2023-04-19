All Sections
Warehouse of more than 4,000 square metres burning in Russia

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 14:37
Warehouse of more than 4,000 square metres burning in Russia

In the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk of the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, a warehouse burns on an area of more than 4,000 square metres.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; local publication NN

Details: The fire occurred on the territory of the enterprise for the production of plastics and synthetic resins.

A source in emergency services told the local publication that a brick warehouse caught fire there; it is rapidly spreading, and 4,500 square metres are in flames.

According to the source, there are combustible materials that are difficult to extinguish inside the building, as during their combustion, they emit toxic substances. In addition, there is also querosine on the premises. 

Fire engulfed a warehouse on the Avtozavodsk highway in Dzerzhinsk. There is a research and production company Astat, which produces resins, glue and solvents.

The Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation says there is a threat that the fire will spread to neighbouring buildings.

There is no information about casualties yet.

Advertisement: