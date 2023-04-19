All Sections
US announces new military aid package for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 20:39
US announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The White House has announced another US$325 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 April.

Source: The White House and the US Department of Defense, as European Pravda reported 

Details: The new US aid package includes additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, AT-4 anti-tank systems, anti-tank mines, and explosive ordnance to clear obstacles.

In addition, the aid includes more than nine million rounds of small arms ammunition, four logistics vehicles, precision aviation munitions, testing and diagnostic equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair, port and harbour security equipment and spare parts, and other field equipment.

The military assistance package is part of the Presidential Arms Reduction Initiative, which allows the US leader to transfer weapons from US stockpiles in emergency situations.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon emphasises.

The latest military aid package totalling US$2.6 billion was announced by the United States in early April.

In total, the United States has announced military aid to Ukraine worth about US$33 billion since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

